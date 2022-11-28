Gurutvaa Systems has started bulk deliveries of its Dronaam C-UAS (pictured above) to the IAF





counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) to the Indian Air Force (IAF) reports Indian company Gurutvaa Systems has despatched the first bulk production lot of its Dronaamto the Indian Air Force (IAF) reports Janes





Speaking to Janes on 24 November, Sandeep Dawkhar, vice-president of Gurutvaa Systems, said that the first lot of Dronaam C-UAS was recently despatched. He added that prior to the despatch, a team of officials from the IAF's Directorate of the Air Staff Requirements approved the C-UAS production lot at the company's facility in Pune, Maharashtra.





This delivery formed part of an undisclosed number of Dronaam C-UASs ordered by the IAF in August 2021, Dawkhar said. He added that the recent despatch was the first time that deliveries were carried out in bulk quantities.





According to the company, Dronaam is an indigenously developed C-UAS, effective at disrupting the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) navigation and jamming radio frequencies of rogue UAVs.





Janes data shows that last year, incidents involving interception of rogue UAVs in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab sectors on the northern border of India have increased. These interceptions led to the confiscation of magnetic improvised explosive devices, arms and ammunition, drugs, and counterfeit currencies that were being carried by the UAVs.







