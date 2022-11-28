BrahMos cruise missile test-fired from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in March 2022





Experts believe that the missile to be tested in the Islands next week is one of the many variants of the BrahMos cruise missile.





India is likely to conduct a missile test in the Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) Islands in the Indian Ocean next week.





According to a Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, issued by India, the test might take place between 29 November and 1 December.





The no-fly zone, indicative of a missile test, suggests that the missile to be tested could fly to a distance of 450 kilometres.





The no-fly zone notified by India (Photo: @detresfa_ /Twitter)