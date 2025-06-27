



The United States will host the next QUAD Foreign Ministers Meeting on July 1, 2025, in Washington DC, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcoming his counterparts from Australia, India, and Japan.





This gathering is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the QUAD partnership—a strategic grouping focused on ensuring a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region. The meeting was officially announced by Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, who emphasised that this summit builds on the momentum from previous QUAD engagements and showcases American leadership in fostering strength, peace, and prosperity in the region.





The QUAD, comprising the US, Australia, India, and Japan, originated from joint efforts in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and has since evolved into a key diplomatic alliance addressing regional security, economic opportunity, and technological collaboration.





The upcoming meeting will focus on advancing these priorities, particularly in light of recent geopolitical developments and concerns about China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.





India is expected to advocate for stronger anti-terror measures, especially following the recent Pahalgam attack, and the discussions will also cover broader issues including the situation in West Asia.





This meeting serves as a preparatory step for the QUAD Leaders’ Summit, which India will host later this year and for which US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are expected to attend.





Despite recent challenges—such as differences over defence spending with Japan, AUKUS-related tensions with Australia, and India-US friction over Pakistan—the QUAD has maintained its focus on security, prosperity, technology, and homeland security.





The Washington meeting is seen as an opportunity to refocus on Indo-Pacific strategic issues and reaffirm the group’s shared commitment to upholding sovereignty, territorial integrity, and opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo through force or coercion.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India and is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with US officials during his visit, which comes just ahead of key trade negotiations between the two countries. The outcomes of the July 1 meeting will likely set the agenda for the upcoming leaders’ summit in New Delhi, further reinforcing the QUAD’s role as a cornerstone of regional stability and cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







