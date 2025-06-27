US President Donald Trump has publicly hinted at the imminent possibility of a "very big" trade deal between the United States and India, following the recent finalisation of a major agreement with China.





Speaking at the "Big Beautiful Bill" event at the White House, Trump emphasised that the US is on the verge of a significant bilateral trade pact with India, stating, "We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one. Where we're going to open up India, in the China deal, we are starting to open up China".





This announcement comes amid ongoing high-level negotiations between the two countries. A senior Indian delegation, led by Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agarwal, is currently in Washington to bridge the remaining gaps in the proposed agreement, underscoring the seriousness and advanced stage of the talks.





Both nations have expressed optimism about reaching a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial deal. Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump agreed in February 2025 to pursue a bilateral trade agreement that would benefit both economies, businesses, and citizens.





US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also recently stated that both sides have found "common ground" and that a deal could be finalised soon, reflecting growing optimism at the highest levels of government. The US-India trade pact is seen as a strategic move to expand bilateral trade and deepen the partnership between the two countries, especially as the US continues to recalibrate its global trade relationships.





While Trump did not provide specific details about the contents of the potential deal with India, he made it clear that not all countries would receive the same treatment, with some facing higher tariffs instead of negotiated agreements.





The context of these remarks is important, as the US recently signed a deal with China that included provisions for easing export restrictions and increased Chinese supplies of rare earths, signalling a broader shift in US trade policy priorities.





President Trump's remarks and the ongoing diplomatic activity strongly indicate that a substantial US-India trade agreement is likely on the horizon. Both governments have publicly committed to achieving a deal that is equitable and advantageous for both parties, with negotiations reportedly in their final stages.