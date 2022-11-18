



JAMMU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today that a series of steps have been taken for protection of Kashmir Pandits in the Valley and violence against them has come down considerably. However, he maintained that whatever violence taking place against the Pandits too shouldn’t happen.





In an interview to Aaj Tak news channel in Gujarat Conclave programme, Shah was asked that though situation is better in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370, attacks on Kashmiri Pandits are going on.





The Home Minister said atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits are going on since 1990 but if you take the figures, they have come to lowest after abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India which granted special status to erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.





“A lot of measures have been taken for security of Kashmiri Pandits,” he said but added that terrorism is not fully under control and it will take time to finish it off.





However, the terror incidents have come down by 80 percent in the Valley, he asserted.





“Though we are moving in good direction with terror incidents down from 100 to 20, our target is that even these 20 percent incidents shouldn’t occur,” he said.





The Home Minister recalled that during 1990-98, 20 or 25 people were killed in a day in Jammu and Kashmir.





It may be mentioned here that during past few months, the hybrid militants have indulged in targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and other non-locals in the Kashmir valley.





However, most of the militants involved in targeted killings have been eliminated by police and security forces.





Responding to a question on when Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah responded: “when the Election Commission wants”.





On when Statehood will be granted to Jammu and Kashmir, he said the Government is very clear in its stand.





“First the Delimitation Commission was set up. Now revision of voter lists is on which will be followed by Assembly elections and then Statehood will be granted,” he reiterated.





Amit Shah said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has always been the agenda of the BJP since its inception and that there is not a single election manifesto where they haven’t mentioned the UCC.





“Uniform Civil Code has been the agenda of our party since the time it was formed in 1950. It’s over this issue that our founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee resigned from the post of Commerce and Industries Minister and laid the foundation stone of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh,” said Shah.





“Religion cannot be the basis of the law of the land. Our Constitution makers said as and when required, the State Assemblies and Parliament can bring the UCC and that is exactly what we are doing,” he added.







