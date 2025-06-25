



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has officially welcomed reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, following a period of intense conflict that had raised significant concerns about regional stability and security.





This development comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s announcement that both nations have agreed to a truce, with the United States and Qatar playing pivotal roles in facilitating the agreement. In a statement released on Tuesday, the MEA emphasized that it has been closely monitoring the situation, particularly the US military action targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities and the subsequent Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar.





The MEA reiterated India’s longstanding position that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy for resolving the complex and multiple conflicts in the region, underlining the importance of peaceful negotiations over military confrontation.





Despite welcoming the ceasefire, the MEA expressed deep concern regarding the recent hostilities and their implications for long-term peace and stability in West Asia. The statement highlighted India’s hope that the ceasefire would hold and lead to a broader de-escalation of tensions, thereby paving the way for constructive diplomatic engagement among all stakeholders. In parallel with these diplomatic efforts, India has been actively engaged in ensuring the safety of its citizens caught in the conflict zone.





The government’s Operation Sindhu, launched in response to the crisis, has successfully evacuated a total of 2,858 Indian nationals from Iran. The most recent special flight, carrying 282 evacuees from Mashhad, landed safely in New Delhi in the early hours of June 25. Upon arrival, the evacuees expressed profound relief and gratitude towards the Indian government and the Indian Embassy in Iran for their prompt and effective actions in ensuring their safe return.





Many described the tense conditions they endured, while also noting that the situation on the ground had shown signs of improvement following the ceasefire. The MEA’s response underscores India’s commitment to the safety of its citizens abroad and its principled stance on the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing international conflicts.



