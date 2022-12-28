



New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Monday highlighted the importance of having synergy in correctly assessing threats, identifying desired military capabilities, formulation of enabling policies and effecting appropriate responses.





His comments at a seminar organised by Centre for Land Warfare Studies came in the backdrop of the lingering standoff with China in eastern Ladakh and the recent incident of clash between the Chinese and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.





“The Army chief spoke on the importance of synergy to correctly assess threats, articulate vital strategic guidelines and documents, identify the desired military capabilities, formulate enabling policies, achieve the required preparedness metric and effect appropriate responses, congruent to overall national security objectives,” said an official statement.





In his remarks, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan highlighted the pivotal role played by the armed forces as part of the ‘whole of government’ approach towards national security.





“He emphasised that all defence initiatives should be aligned to draw mutual benefits from government schemes like Atmanirbharta, vibrant border villages, Gati Shakti, national logistics policy to achieve higher defence preparedness,” the statement said.





The theme of the seminar was ‘Civil Military Integration: The Way Forward’.





The two-day seminar began with a discussion on the role of military and bureaucracy in adopting ‘whole of nation’ approach to tackle security challenges.







