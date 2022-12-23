



The Central Government on Thursday approved proposals to acquire defence equipment, including infantry combat vehicles, light tanks and missile systems, worth ₹84,328 crore, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.





The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) granted approval for Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 24 Capital Acquisition Proposals at a meeting on Thursday chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. These include 6 proposals for the Indian Army, 6 for the Indian Air Force, 10 for the Indian Navy, and for the Indian Coast Guard.





It is pertinent to mention that 21 proposals, worth ₹82,127 crore (97.4%), were approved for procurement from indigenous sources. This initiative of DAC aims towards modernising the Armed Forces and provide substantial boost to the defence industry to achieve the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.





Approval for 24 Capital Acquisition Proposals, worth Rs 84,328 crore, for the Armed Forces & ICG were given today.



98 percent of the procurement will be from indigenous sources. This will help in modernising the Forces & boost Atmanirbharta in defence. https://t.co/NzzeErAMcf — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 22, 2022





Indian Army





The AoNs granted will give the Indian Army access to platforms and tools like futuristic infantry combat vehicles, light tanks, and mounted gun systems, drastically improving its operational readiness. The purchase of enhanced protection level ballistic helmets for our soldiers is also included in the proposals that were approved.





Indian Navy





The Indian Navy's capabilities will be boosted by approvals for the purchase of naval anti-ship missiles, multipurpose vessels, and high endurance autonomous vehicles.





Indian Air Force





By adding a new range of missile systems, long-range guided bombs, range augmentation kits for conventional bombs, and cutting-edge surveillance systems, the Indian Air Force will be further strengthened with increased lethal capabilities.





Indian Coast Guards





The Indian Coast Guard's ability to conduct coastal surveillance will be greatly improved by the acquisition of Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels.







