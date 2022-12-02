



New Delhi: As India assumed the G20 presidency for 2023, the G20 Finance Track met on Thursday to discuss global economic and financial issues through meetings of finance ministers and Central Bank governors, their deputies and various working group-level meetings.





During the meeting, the G20 Troika, which also includes Indonesia and Brazil, held consultations.





The keynote areas to focus on in terms of finance as India assumed the G20 Presidency are monitoring of global economic outlook and risks; reforms for international financial architecture; international taxation and financing quality.





Notably, G20 brings together all 20 major economies of the world representing 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and 2/3rd of the world's population.





The participants in the group include major international organisations such as the UN, the WTO, WHO, World Bank, IMF, ILO, ASEAN, the African Union and the International Solar Alliance, CDRI, among others.





During the G-20 Presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India.





The summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).







