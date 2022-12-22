



India joined China and Russia in abstaining on a UN Security Council resolution on Myanmar, calling for the restoration of democracy there and the release of political prisoners, foremost among them Aung San Suu Kyi.





The long-awaited resolution received the votes of the other 12 countries in the 15-member body on Wednesday and came 22 months after the overthrow of the democratically-elected government in Myanmar.





It was proposed by Britain, which has responsibility for Myanmar in the Council, after prolonged discussions for a consensus, which it failed to get but softened it to avoid vetoes by Russia and China.





India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, appealed for the release of political prisoners and the restoration of democracy, but said the resolution will not contribute to achieving those goals.





The resolution may "entrench the parties in their inflexible positions rather than encourage them to pursue an inclusive dialogue," she said explaining India's abstention.





The complex situation in Myanmar requires "quiet and patient diplomacy," she added.





She pointed out that the stabiilty of Myanmar directly impacts the national security of India, which shares a 1,700-kilometre border with it.





The welfare of the people of Myanmar is of "utmost priority" and at "the core of our efforts" there, Kamboj said.







