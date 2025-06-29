



On Saturday, the Indian Army underscored the significance of “Operation Sindoor,” emphasising that it was not merely a military mission but a resolute message to adversaries.





Major General Kaushik Mukherji, General Officer Commanding the Ace of Spades Division, articulated that Op Sindoor was a powerful assertion of India’s commitment to safeguard its citizens and dismantle threats with unwavering resolve and precision.





He described the operation as a “red line drawn in blood and steel,” signalling unequivocally that any harm to Indian civilians would be met with swift, precise, and overwhelming force.





During his address, Maj Gen Mukherji commended the exemplary contributions of civilians throughout Operation Sindoor. He highlighted the critical support provided by the local populace, which included constructing civilian bunkers, dual-use shelters, facilitating casualty evacuation, stockpiling essentials, and conducting civil defence drills across the Rajouri and Poonch districts. These efforts, he noted, were instrumental in ensuring the resilience and unity of society during a period of grave threat.





The event witnessed the felicitation of 25 prominent individuals from various walks of life, recognising their immense contributions during Operation Sindoor. The honoured civilians played pivotal roles in supporting the armed forces, particularly in humanitarian and rescue operations under challenging conditions.





Their courage and commitment were vital in restoring normalcy and maintaining the fabric of the community. Locals who attended the ceremony expressed their gratitude to the armed forces for their efforts during the operation and assured their continued support for future endeavours.





The ceremony began with the screening of a video that showcased the joint efforts and contributions of both the armed forces and local civilians in the success of Operation Sindoor. This was followed by a two-minute silence in homage to those who laid down their lives, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADDC) Rajouri, Shri Raj Kumar Thapa, who was among those honoured posthumously.





Operation Sindoor was launched as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including a local resident. The operation saw the people of Rajouri and Poonch, drawing on their rich traditions of bravery and patriotism—demonstrated in previous wars of 1948, 1965, and 1971—stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces. Despite personal losses, the local populace worked tirelessly alongside the military, ultimately emerging victorious and restoring peace to the region.





Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO and spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, Jammu, reiterated the proud tradition of bravery and patriotism among the people of Rajouri and Poonch. He noted that the Ace of Spades Division conducted a heartfelt felicitation ceremony at Rajouri to honour those civilians who played a pivotal role during Operation Sindoor.





The event was attended by senior officers from the civil administration, doctors, veterans, and their families, reflecting the deep bond and mutual respect between the armed forces and the local communities.





Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to the synergy between the Indian Army and the civilian population in countering terrorism and restoring normalcy. The operation not only neutralised immediate threats but also reinforced the enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and patriotism that defines the people of Rajouri and Poonch.





The felicitation of civilians serves as a recognition of their bravery and as a reaffirmation of the Indian Army’s commitment to protect the nation and uphold the cherished bond with its citizens.





