



New Delhi: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has described India as a "natural partner" that she believes will move alongside Germany to sail through "this rough sea", as the world continues to face uncertainty due to COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine conflict.





The visiting German minister made these remarks during the India Trilateral Forum in New Delhi on Tuesday.





"In this vibrant region, as the world's largest democracy and a rising political and economic power in Asia, for us India is the natural partner to sail this rough sea together. Because if you're going out on rough seas, you have to trust your partners," Baerbock said during an event organized by the US-based German Marshall Fund and New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF).





"If you trust somebody, you don't have to share the same opinions on everything. But when it comes to your most important values, most important beliefs, it's important that you share the same way of thinking," she added.





Baerbock emphasized that it is crucial for both India and Germany to deliver safety and security for the welfare of their people.





On Monday, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar hosted the visiting Foreign Minister for bilateral talks at Hyderabad House. In a joint statement, both ministers expressed their satisfaction with the renewed momentum in bilateral relations.





While taking stock of the various elements of the bilateral relationship, the ministers emphasized their shared commitment to deepening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. They also agreed on deeper cooperation on counterterrorism and exploring further collaboration on defence.





On Tuesday, Baerbock agreed with remarks made by Jaishankar that bilateral ties can grow further if both nations talk openly and frankly. "We can grow them further if we talk openly and frankly about the waters ahead, also about our differences, and if we talk openly and frankly about our own self-reflection," she said.





German Foreign Minister also endorsed the recent remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that today "must not be an era of war". "Today must not be an era of war. This was what the G20 leaders finally agreed at the end of the year, in Bali, loud and clear. And this statement didn't come from European partners. It was Prime Minister Modi who first said it to President Putin," she said.





Baerbock added that "today's era must not be an era of war because this is not the life we want to live and this is not the future we want to build on." In her remarks, she even praised India for putting climate action, high on the agenda for its G20 Presidency.





"One Earth, one family, one future - I think that's a great motto for your Presidency. It reflects the fact that we can only face the future together, only if we stand united as a family, understanding that we share this one Earth," she said.





Referring to China's growing presence in the Indo-Pacific, she remarked, "In your region too, in the Indo-Pacific, one cannot ignore the fact that there is a situation where one bigger and stronger neighbour talks about the power of the strongest, not the rule of law, international law."







