



India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reaffirmed its vigilant approach towards regional developments following a recent trilateral meeting involving China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The meeting, held on June 19, 2025, in Yunnan, China, took place on the sidelines of the 9th China-South Asia Exposition and the 6th China-South Asia Cooperation Forum.





It was attended by Bangladesh's acting foreign secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, and Pakistan's Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, with Pakistan’s foreign secretary to China, Amna Baloch, joining via video link.





The trilateral engagement has drawn attention in New Delhi, especially as China and Pakistan characterised the session as the "inaugural meeting of the trilateral mechanism," while Bangladesh described it as merely an "informal meeting." According to statements from China and Pakistan, the three countries expressed intent to explore cooperation in areas such as trade, maritime affairs, climate change, agriculture, human resources, education, and culture.





At a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised India's commitment to closely monitoring developments in its neighbourhood that could affect its interests and security.





He stated, "We maintain a constant watch on the developments in our neighbourhood that have a bearing on our interests and our security. Our relations with individual countries, while they stand on their own footing, take into account the evolving context as well."





The trilateral meeting comes at a time of heightened trade tensions between India and Bangladesh. India recently imposed restrictions on imports from Bangladesh through land ports, a move widely interpreted as a response to Bangladesh’s own curbs on Indian staples such as yarn and rice, as well as the imposition of a transit fee on Indian cargo.





The MEA clarified that these trade-related amendments were made in response to Bangladesh’s pursuit of fairness, equal treatment, and reciprocity, and that India awaits resolution of longstanding issues that have been raised in previous bilateral discussions, including Commerce Secretary-level talks.





According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), India’s new restrictions will impact goods worth approximately USD 770 million, representing about 42 percent of total bilateral imports. The directive now channels all imports of ready-made garments from Bangladesh exclusively through the seaports of Nhava Sheva and Kolkata, effectively barring entry via land ports. This measure, which also affects products such as processed foods, marks a notable shift from the previously cooperative trade relationship between the two countries.





The evolving dynamics in South Asia, underscored by the China-Pakistan-Bangladesh trilateral meeting and the ongoing trade frictions, highlight the complexities of regional diplomacy and the strategic calculations at play. India’s cautious stance and its emphasis on reciprocity signal its intent to safeguard national interests while navigating the changing geopolitical landscape.





Based On ANI Report





