



New Delhi: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently concluded her two-day visit to India. Prior to her visit, the German Minister exposed the double standards of Germany’s GHI report with her statement on India's role in lifting poverty from the world.





Prior to her visit, German foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that she was impressed with how India lifted over 400 million people from extreme poverty in last 15 years. She said, "The fact that over the last 15 years, India has succeeded in lifting more than 400 million people - equivalent to almost the entire population of the EU - out of extreme poverty is impressive."





The Minister further added, "This shows that a pluralistic society, freedom and democracy are drivers of economic development, peace and stability. The German Foreign Minister's statement has contradicted Germany's recently published 'Global Hunger Index' report. According to the report, India has been ranked the country 107 among 121 nations.





According to the report, Asia's third largest Economy (India) fared worse than other South Asian countries. With a score of 29.1 -- a value denoting a serious level of hunger -- India ranks behind neighbours Sri Lanka (64), Nepal (81), Bangladesh (84), and Pakistan (99) on GHI 2022. With the German Foreign Minister's statement on India's contribution in lifting poverty globally, the double standards of the GHI report have been exposed.







