India has the capacity to deal with nuclear threats, union minister Muraleedharan warned Pakistan only a day after a senior leader from the neighbouring country threatened with nuclear war.





"India has the capacity to deal with all these threats. India is not a nation that will back away from anyone's threats. India has the capacity to deal with all these threats. No one should have any doubts about that," the Union minister of state for External Affairs said on Sunday.





For the uninitiated, Pakistan People's Party leader Shazia Marri on Saturday said during a press conference, "India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant for keeping silent. We will not back down if the need arises."





"If you keep making allegations against Pakistan again and again, Pakistan cannot keep listening silently, this will not happen," she added.





Marri's comments came as a defensive move after country's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari labelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the butcher of Gujarat.





Meanwhile, in a befitting reply to Bilawal's remarks, MoS Muraleedharan said, "Bilawal Bhutto's remark reflects the culture of his country. The foreign minister has insult his country. India and Pakistan are neighbours. We want all neighbours to be cultured. But unfortunately, such people are ruling Pakistan. This is the most unfortunate and reprehensible remark to ever come from a Pakistan leader."





On Saturday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan.







