



The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, intends to procure quantity 10 (Ten) Low Level Light Weight Radars (Improved) under Buy (Indian) Category and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective Bidders.





Low Level Light Weight Radar (LLLR) - Improved is a surveillance system for scanning the air space, detect, track and prioritise targets (including very low RCS), based on threat and designate them to multiple command posts through wired or wireless communication medium. The LLLR (Improved) radar is a compact, lightweight, 3D Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) agile multiple beam radar system. The Radar is characterised by its low weight and small physical footprint that allows for integration on a Tripod making the system portable.





The Radar has Digital Beam Forming techniques in transmission, which enables the detection of targets flying at high altitudes and long distances. It has a very high elevation coverage which is a crucial factor in a multiple threat environment where the reaction time is often very short. The high update rate improves performance of the automatic target tracking functions, minimises reaction times and increases effectiveness of the supported weapon systems.



