



The Defence Ministry said the Indian Army is primarily focused on maintaining its operational preparedness in sync with India's desire to ensure stability along LAC, LoC





The Indian Army remains prepared for all military contingencies emanating out of the "collusive threat" from the military modernisation and aggressive actions by India's adversaries, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday, in an apparent reference to China and its all-weather ally Pakistan.





It also said the Army is primarily focused on maintaining its operational preparedness in sync with India's desire to ensure stability and dominance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and Line of Control (LoC) while constantly monitoring and reviewing emerging threats to national security.





The Defence Ministry mentioned this in a year-end review.





Referring to the situation along the LoC (with Pakistan), it said the situation has been relatively peaceful with both Indian and Pakistani armies observing ceasefire understanding since February last year.





"As compared to 4,645 ceasefire violations during its peak in 2020, only three minor incidents have been recorded since the understanding in February 2021 with only one incident during 2022," the ministry said.





It said Pakistan continued to retain "proxy war infrastructure" and that the "functionality" of terrorist training camps, presence of terrorists in "launch pads" and continuing infiltration attempts vindicate that country's "persistent intent".





It said Pakistan continues to exploit the "narco-terror nexus" to radicalise and motivate innocent youth undertake targeting of vulnerable civilians using pistols and grenades.





On its brief on the Army, the ministry said it primarily focused on maintaining its operational preparedness in line with India's desire to ensure "stability and dominance along the Line of Actual Control, Line of Control".





It said the Army carried out relentless counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations and maintained high training standards while constantly monitoring and reviewing emerging and future threats to national security.





"The Indian Army remains prepared for all military contingencies emanating out of the collusive threat from the military modernisation and aggressive actions by the country's adversaries while, creating capacities to deal with emerging threats in cyber, space and info domains due to blurring of physical borders," it said.





There have been concerns in the military establishment over possible challenges emanating from the "collusive threat" from China and Pakistan.





On reforms in the military, the ministry said all formations of the Indian Army will be structured on an Integrated Battle Group (IBG) model in a phased manner to transform the force into a leaner and agile Army. "IBG-isation is progressing well and Phase 1 is near completion."





Under the IBG initiative, the Army aims to integrate different components of the force into the new formation that will feature artillery guns, tanks, air defence and logistical elements.





On the situation along the border with China, the ministry said Chinese PLA troops on December 9 tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang sector and unilaterally change the status quo.





Referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in Parliament on the incident, it said he informed that the Chinese attempt was contested by Indian troops in a "firm and resolute manner".





Mentioning the eastern Ladakh row, the ministry said talks are being scheduled to discuss disengagement in the "balance friction" areas in the region.





"With diplomatic and military efforts, effective disengagement with PLA forces was achieved from the area of PP 15 (Eastern Ladakh) in September," it said.





The ministry noted that this disengagement was carried out almost a year after the previous exercise which was effected from Gogra in August 2021.





"As part of the engagement mechanism, a total of 16 rounds of Corps Commander Level Meetings and 12 related Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination meetings have been held till date and subsequent talks are being scheduled to discuss disengagement in the balance friction areas in Eastern Ladakh," it said.





About reform initiatives in the services, the ministry said that studies on the establishment of theatre commands were carried out at the service headquarters level for enhancing operational preparedness and synergising capability and combat potential of the armed Forces during war and peace.





"A number of decisions taken on re-structuring are being implemented in a satisfactory manner," it said.





On the situation along the LAC, the ministry said Pakistan's attempts this year to push in terrorists have resulted in 12 infiltration attempts being eliminated.





It noted that 18 foreign terrorists were eliminated in these attempts and large quantities of arms and ammunition were recovered. The ministry also listed the successful test firing of the extended range version of the Brahmos missile, and the launch of the Prithvi-II missile, Agni-4 and Agni-3 missiles.





It also mentioned the successful test of the submarine-launched ballistic missile INS Arihant as well as the indigenously-developed helicopter-launched anti-tank guided missile 'Helina'.







