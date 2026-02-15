



India is poised to dramatically expand its fleet of Rafale fighter jets, with reports indicating a potential order for 31 additional Rafale Marine variants for the Indian Navy on top of a freshly approved procurement of 114 aircraft for the Indian Air Force, according to reports in French media.





French media outlet La Tribune has revealed that New Delhi has approached France to supply these extra Rafale-M jets, pushing the overall order tally to 145. This move would significantly bolster India's naval aviation capabilities, particularly for carrier-based operations.





The Indian Navy was the pioneer in identifying the need for these carrier-capable aircraft, having projected a requirement for 31 new Rafale Marine jets several years ago. Should the deal materialise, the Navy could operate 57 Rafales—surpassing France's own fleet of 41 naval variants.





India already operates Rafale jets following two prior contracts with Dassault Aviation: 36 for the IAF in 2016 and 26 for the Navy in April 2025. The latest development builds on this foundation, marking a substantial escalation in acquisitions.





These Rafale Marine jets are earmarked primarily for INS Vikrant, India's indigenously constructed aircraft carrier. They may also deploy from INS Vikramaditya, the refurbished Russian carrier, with plans underway for a third carrier that could amplify future needs.





In a parallel boost for the IAF, the government cleared a long-stalled proposal on Thursday for 114 Rafale jets under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program. This approval, under a government-to-government pact with France, represents one of India's most ambitious defence procurements.





The MRFA initiative, conceived nearly two decades ago, aims to arrest the IAF's squadron depletion. Currently standing at 31 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42, the force urgently requires replenishment to maintain air superiority.





Of the 114 jets, 18 will arrive in fly-away condition from Dassault Aviation. The remainder will be produced in India, incorporating over 50 per cent indigenous content in phased stages, thereby advancing local manufacturing expertise.





Estimates peg the deal's value between Rs 2.90 lakh crore and Rs 3.15 lakh crore, though the Defence Ministry has not issued an official figure. Negotiations on pricing and the weapons suite with Dassault are ongoing, delaying a final contract possibly until year-end.





The jets will integrate advanced armaments, including the MBDA-manufactured Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile and the Scalp cruise missile. These enhancements will equip the Rafales for multi-domain superiority in air, sea, and precision strikes.





The MRFA project's roots trace back to the late 1990s. An initial Request for Information emerged in 2004, with revival in 2019 at an estimated $18 billion cost, positioning it among the world's largest recent military buys.





This clearance precedes French President Emmanuel Macron's impending visit to India. Sources suggest the proposal may reach the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security soon, potentially culminating in an inter-governmental agreement during the trip.





No official confirmation has come from the Indian government regarding La Tribune's report on the naval expansion. Nonetheless, the convergence of IAF and Navy procurements signals a strategic pivot towards deepening Indo-French defence ties.





For the Navy, the additional 31 jets would align with long-term carrier ambitions, ensuring robust air wings amid regional tensions. INS Vikrant's operationalisation has heightened the demand for proven, twin-engine fighters like the Rafale-M.





Indigenous production elements in the IAF deal underscore India's 'Make in India' push. Phased indigenisation to over 50 per cent could involve partnerships with local firms, fostering technology transfer and supply chain resilience.





The Rafale's versatility—encompassing nuclear deterrence, reconnaissance, and deep strikes—makes it ideal for India's diverse threats, from border skirmishes to maritime patrols in the Indian Ocean Region.





This procurement reinforces strategic autonomy while countering squadron erosion against adversaries like China and Pakistan. It also sidesteps protracted competitions, favouring proven off-the-shelf solutions.





As negotiations progress, scrutiny will fall on offsets, local content milestones, and integration with Indian systems like Astra missiles. Success here could set precedents for future multi-role acquisitions. The timing aligns with Macron's visit, potentially accelerating bilateral pacts. Yet, fiscal prudence and parliamentary approvals remain hurdles before jets touch down.





A 145-jet Rafale order would cement India's position as a top operator of this fourth-generation-plus platform, enhancing deterrence across air and sea domains.





