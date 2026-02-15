



India has taken a significant step towards bolstering its air defence capabilities with a landmark deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets. Dassault Aviation, the French manufacturer, will deliver 18 aircraft in fully operational condition, while the remaining 96 will be produced domestically.





This arrangement marks India's largest defence procurement to date, emphasising self-reliance in military manufacturing.





The indigenous production of 96 jets represents a major push under the 'Make in India' initiative. Approximately 60% of the components for these aircraft will be sourced locally, involving partnerships with Indian firms in the aerospace sector. This localisation effort aims to build long-term capabilities in advanced fighter jet assembly and maintenance.





The proposal has already cleared a key hurdle, receiving approval from the Defence Acquisition Council on 16 January. It now awaits final nod from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by the Prime Minister. This progression underscores the government's commitment to streamlining defence acquisitions amid rising regional tensions.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the new Rafales will significantly enhance air defence along India's border areas. These multirole fighters, equipped with advanced avionics, radar systems, and precision weaponry, will improve deployment flexibility and deterrence against potential adversaries. Their integration into the Indian Air Force promises to address critical squadron strength shortages.





The deal's scale surpasses previous procurements, including the earlier acquisition of 36 Rafales in 2016. That flyaway deal, valued at over €7.8 billion, introduced the Rafale platform to India, proving its mettle in exercises and operations. The current agreement, potentially worth tens of billions, elevates India-France defence ties to new heights.





Domestic manufacturing will primarily occur at a dedicated facility, likely involving Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private players like TATA Advanced Systems and Reliance Aerostructures. This collaboration transfers critical technologies, from composite materials to engine integration, fostering a robust supply chain. Over time, it could position India as a regional hub for fighter jet production.





The 60% indigenisation target builds on lessons from prior offsets. It mandates Dassault to invest in Indian industry, creating jobs and skill development in aerospace engineering. This includes subsystems like airframes, avionics, and weapon pylons, reducing import dependence and enhancing strategic autonomy.





Geopolitically, the Rafales arrive at a pivotal moment. Heightened activities along the Line of Actual Control with China and ongoing cross-border threats from Pakistan necessitate superior air superiority. The jets' beyond-visual-range missiles, electronic warfare suites, and nuclear-capable variants align with India's evolving doctrines, including two-front warfare scenarios.





Financially, the deal leverages government-to-government negotiations to secure competitive pricing. Estimates suggest a per-unit cost below previous benchmarks, aided by economies of scale and local production savings. Funding will draw from the defence budget, with provisions for long-term maintenance contracts ensuring fleet readiness.





Critics have raised concerns over timelines and integration challenges. Past HAL-Dassault frictions during the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) bid delayed progress, but recent diplomatic thaw has resolved these. The CCS approval is expected to expedite production, targeting full operational capability within the decade.





This procurement complements indigenous programs like the TEJAS MK-2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). By blending foreign technology with local manufacturing, India aims for a balanced fleet. The Rafale's proven track record in diverse theatres, from Libya to Syria, reassures stakeholders of its reliability.





International ramifications are noteworthy. France solidifies its position as India's preferred defence partner, outpacing competitors like the US and Russia. Joint ventures could extend to engine co-production, fuelling ambitions for the Kaveri engine revival.





For the Indian Air Force, strained at 31 squadrons against an authorised 42, these 114 jets offer vital replenishment. Phased induction will prioritise high-threat sectors, enhancing quick reaction alerts and deep-strike missions.





The Ministry emphasises operational synergies with existing Rafales, minimising training overheads. Pilots and ground crews, already familiar with the platform, will accelerate integration. Simulator procurements and doctrine updates will further optimise performance.





Environmentally, local production reduces carbon footprints from transcontinental shipping. Sustainable practices in component fabrication align with global norms, while skill-building programmes target youth employment in defence corridors like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.





In summary, this deal heralds a new era of indigenised air power. As the CCS deliberates, anticipation builds for a transformative boost to India's aerial might, securing borders and projecting strength.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







