Illustrative





India has greenlit a massive $8.7 billion arms procurement package from Israel, cementing Israel's position as New Delhi's premier defence supplier after France, reports Forbes India.





Earlier IDN had reported on this crucial development of a weapons package acquisition from Israel.





This landmark deal, reported by Forbes India, encompasses an array of precision-strike munitions and surveillance technologies tailored to bolster India's aerial dominance, particularly along its tense borders.





The package features 1,000 units of the SPICE-1000 precision guidance bombs, manufactured by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems. These 500-kilogram warheads form part of the SPICE family, renowned for their electro-optical homing capability that operates autonomously without reliance on GPS signals.





What sets SPICE apart is its innovative algorithm, which matches real-time imagery against pre-loaded target profiles for a hit accuracy of under three metres. This system has earned the Israel Defence Prize, underscoring its technological edge in evading jamming and delivering pinpoint strikes up to 100 kilometres away.





Complementing SPICE are Rampage air-to-surface missiles from Elbit Systems, with a formidable range of 150 to 250 kilometres. The Indian Air Force has already integrated these onto Sukhoi Su-30MKI and MiG-29 platforms, enhancing standoff capabilities against adversarial air defences, including those of Chinese origin deployed by Pakistan.





Rampage's precision allows Indian jets to neutralise threats from beyond the reach of enemy radars, minimising exposure to surface-to-air missiles. Its deployment signals India's strategic pivot towards missiles that can suppress integrated air defence systems (IADS) in high-threat environments.





A standout inclusion is the Air-LORA air-launched ballistic missile, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries' (IAI) MLM Division. Boasting a 400-kilometre range, this 1,600-kilogram supersonic weapon enables fighter aircraft to strike deep into enemy territory without venturing into contested airspace.





Air-LORA's "fire-and-forget" architecture relies on jam-resistant satellite navigation, paired with diverse warhead options for soft targets or hardened bunkers. With a circular error probable (CEP) of just ten metres, it poses a direct counter to Pakistani military bases, missile silos, and command nodes.





The deal also incorporates the Ice Breaker missile system, additional unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), advanced radars, and surveillance equipment. These additions will fortify India's intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) network, vital for real-time battlefield awareness amid escalating regional tensions.





This $8.6 billion agreement—figures vary slightly across sources—marks a surge in Indo-Israeli defence ties. Israel has consented to these sales in 2026 alone, outpacing previous years and positioning India as its largest customer.





Historical data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reveals India accounted for 34% of Israel's arms exports between 2020 and 2024. Israel's Ministry of Defence SIBAT directorate pegs cumulative sales to India in that period at $20.5 billion, a testament to deepening strategic convergence.





The upward trajectory reflects India's push for indigenous capabilities blended with proven foreign tech, especially under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. Israeli systems like these integrate seamlessly with platforms from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and DRDO-developed assets.





These acquisitions address vulnerabilities exposed in recent skirmishes, such as the 2019 Balakot airstrike. SPICE and Rampage kits enhance the Su-30MKI fleet's lethality, while Air-LORA extends India's quasi-ballistic strike envelope against time-sensitive targets in Pakistan or China.





For the Indian Air Force (IAF), strained by squadron shortages, these munitions multiply the combat effectiveness of existing assets. Integration with indigenous Tejas fighters could follow, accelerating operational readiness against two-front threats.





Israel's expertise in countering asymmetric warfare—honed against Hezbollah and Hamas—translates directly to India's needs along the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC). Joint ventures, like the Barak-8 missile co-production, pave the way for technology transfer.





Critics, however, flag dependency risks on foreign suppliers, urging faster DRDO indigenisation of equivalents like the Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) or Crystal Maze-inspired missiles. Yet, with delivery timelines under two years, these procurements offer immediate deterrence value.





As China ramps up J-20 stealth fighters and Pakistan fields JF-17 Block-IIIs, India's Israeli arsenal ensures parity in the precision-strike domain. This pact not only fortifies borders but also signals unwavering New Delhi-Tel Aviv alignment amid shifting Middle East dynamics.





In sum, the $8.7 billion package transcends mere hardware; it embodies a resilient defence partnership poised to shape South Asian security for the decade ahead.





Agencies







