Kutch: In a significant boost to Marine Surveillance and Interdiction capabilities, the Indian Coast Guard has concluded a maiden contract for multi-copter (VTOL) drones in accordance with the Government of India’s policy of embracing Drone Technology.

Indian Coast Guard has concluded maiden contract for multicopter (VTOL) drones. These drones can be launched from both Ships whilst underway, as well as Shore stations, to play a significant role in surveillance & security ops. ICG to induct 100 additional drones by 2025. pic.twitter.com/YCCYjRAdR5 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022





The officials said that these drones are capable of being launched from both Ships whilst underway, as well as Shore Stations and will play a significant role in the reach of ICG units during Surveillance and Security operations, in addition to assisting in Search and Rescue (SAR), both by day as well as night.





“The ICG plans to induct 100 additional drones by 2025, to meet the ever-growing challenges in India’s Maritime Zones and Search & Rescue Region,” the officials added.''