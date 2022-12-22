



Islamabad: Pakistan is in a dilemma on the Afghan strategy after recent border clashes have led to a growing call for a review of its policy towards Taliban-led Afghanistan.





Pakistan has no option but to seek engagement with the Afghan Taliban regime, The Express Tribune reported, citing people dealing with the matter. Border incidents have spiked in the last few weeks, putting Pakistan's ties with the Taliban in limbo.





The Shehbaz Sharif government was already upset over the Taliban's inability to tackle the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Now the border clashes in Chaman have deepened the rift.





Recently, nearly twenty Pakistani civilians lost their lives in two separate incidents at the Chaman-Spin Boldak border.





"We are in a fix. We have no option but to seek engagement with the Afghan Taliban," a source told the Express Tribune.





The recent border clashes could have been avoided had there been better communication and coordination between the two countries, Pak officials told Tribune.





On Friday, Pakistan's foreign office summoned the Afghan officials in Islamabad and issued a "strong condemnation" over the recent incidents of cross-border shelling in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area.





"Afghan Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad was called into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan's strong condemnation over recent incidents of unprovoked cross-border shelling by Afghan Border Security Forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area, resulting in loss of life, injuries and damage to property, was conveyed," the Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.





The Pakistan ministry said it was reiterated that the protection of civilians remained the responsibility of both sides and that the recurrence of these incidents must be prevented.





"It was agreed to use established institutional mechanisms in this regard," the statement added.





Last month, the Pak-Afghan border, also known as the "Friendship Gate" was closed briefly after an armed man opened fire from the Afghan side.





The incident left two security personnel injured and prompted the closure of the border between the two countries at Chaman, Baluchistan, Dawn reported.







