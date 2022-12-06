



Egypt’s Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI) and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have signed a cooperation and partnership agreement as KAI pushes to sell its FA-50/T-50 Golden Eagle jet to the North African nation.





The agreement, signed last week, covers the localisation of technology should Egypt acquire the Golden Eagle. Egypt is understood to be looking to replace its ageing Alpha Jet and K-8 jet trainers with 100 new jets, of which 70 will be manufactured locally.





India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is offering its Light Combat Aircraft-Lead-In Fighter-Trainer, based on the TEJAS. Other competitors include the Leonardo M-346, Irkut Yak-130, and Aero Vodochody L-39NG. A decision on a new advanced trainer is expected to be made soon.





As part of its sales drive, South Korean aerobatic display team the Black Eagles flew alongside Egypt’s Silver Stars over the Giza pyramids during the Pyramids Air Show in August (the Black Eagles fly Golden Eagle jets).





Egypt is no stranger to local aircraft assembly – some 80 of its 118 K-8E trainers were assembled from Chinese-supplied kits and 40 were manufactured in Egypt.





Egypt is also looking at replacing its propeller-driven primary trainers including the EMB-312 Tucano and Grob G115EG. Grob’s G120TP, Sierra Nevada Corporation’s A-29 Super Tucano, and KAI’s KA-1 Woongbi are possible contenders.







