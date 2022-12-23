



Beijing: China's sudden COVID outbreaks point towards a lack of effectiveness of its vaccines. This acts as a cause of concern, especially for countries that China supplies its vaccines to, reported Tibet Press.





According to the same report, "In 2022, a "Statistical Table of Adverse Reactions to COVID-19 Vaccines"(2022) published by Laishui County's community health center in Baoding City, Hebei Province shows that people injected with Chinese vaccines have suffered adverse reactions including fever, nausea, diarrhea, and more deaths."





The World Health Organisation (WHO) on June 24, 2020, gave a green light to the use of the CanSino vaccine. The vaccine was developed in emergency for limited use in the military. Two inactivated virus vaccines were also authorized for emergency use in high-risk occupations. This includes the Sinopharm BIBP COVID-19 vaccine, alias BBIBP-CorV, or BIBP vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a Chinese state-owned company.





In 2020, the WHO gave permission to China to roll out its vaccines globally under WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL).





"By 2021, China administered 2.4 billion doses to its citizens, and almost 1.3 billion vaccine doses were distributed globally. By 2022, Sinopharm claimed to have distributed over 3.5 billion doses globally," reported Tibet Press.





Amidst rising COVID cases in China, the Turkish government is scrutinizing the efficacy of Chinese vaccines.





"Following a resurgence in infections and deaths, Thailand and Singapore revoked the Chinese vaccines and replaced them with ones made by AstraZeneca and Pfizer," according to Tibet Press.





According to a recent report by Voices Against Autocracy, Chinese citizens have been left to fend for themselves after the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) amid widespread protests against the government's zero-COVID policy, suddenly lifted its stringent COVID regulations.





The report also says that: "Continued inaction by the CCP and turning a blind eye to the people's suffering might again push people to the streets to get what is due to them."





COVID has been rapidly spreading in China. Informal reports show that about 40 percent of Beijing's residents are currently infected with COVID. The CCP has, however, changed its agenda to project COVID as a mere flu.





As cases rise in major Chinese cities, even people with mild symptoms are rushing to the hospitals. Emergency call operators are receiving 30,000 calls a day, six times the average number of calls received.





According to Voices Against Autocracy, there are queues outside fever clinics in various cities. Drugs and medicines are in short supply and hospitals are under stress as doctors and nurses catch the virus. Doctors who have tested positive or are asymptomatic are also being asked to come to work, risking further transmission.







