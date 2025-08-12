



Former Pentagon analyst Michael Rubin harshly criticised Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir following Munir's reported nuclear threats made on U.S. soil in Florida.





Rubin described Pakistan as behaving like "a rogue state" and compared Munir to Osama bin Laden, calling him "Osama bin Laden in a suit" due to the perceived ideological similarities and threats posed.





The controversy arose from remarks allegedly made by Munir during a meeting in Tampa, Florida, where he reportedly threatened that should Pakistan "go down, it would take half the world down with it," referring nuclear threats primarily at India and beyond. India condemned these "nuclear sabre-rattling" remarks and expressed concern over the integrity of Pakistan's nuclear command under military control, reiterating India would not succumb to nuclear blackmail.





Rubin called Munir's rhetoric reminiscent of statements by ISIS and Osama bin Laden and described Pakistan's actions as unacceptable for a responsible nuclear state. He recommended strong diplomatic consequences including stripping Pakistan of its major non-NATO ally status, designating Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism, declaring Munir persona non grata, and banning him from U.S. visas.





Rubin further argued Munir should have been immediately expelled from the U.S. following his threatening comments.





Rubin also warned about the risk of terrorist groups having access to Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal due to instability and called for possible future U.S. military intervention to secure those weapons if necessary.





He suggested the international community might consider a "managed decline" of Pakistan, including recognition of breakaway regions, to reduce nuclear and terrorist threats in the region.





The remarks come amid heightened tensions in South Asia following recent conflicts between India and Pakistan, with Munir’s rhetoric escalating concerns about nuclear brinkmanship and regional instability.





This situation complicates U.S. diplomacy, where Rubin notes a departure from bipartisan support toward a more transactional U.S.-Pakistan and U.S.-India dynamic under the current administration, with hopes that strained India-U.S. relations are temporary.





Michael Rubin’s assessment presents Asim Munir as an ideological and strategic threat comparable to Osama bin Laden, condemning Pakistan’s nuclear threats and advocating robust U.S. policy responses to mitigate the dangers posed by Pakistan’s military-led nuclear posture.





Based On ANI Report





