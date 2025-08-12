



Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, during a private dinner event in Tampa, Florida, issued a stark warning targeting India's economic infrastructure, specifically singling out Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, the world's largest single-site refining complex, as a potential military target in future conflicts.





This is reportedly the first time such a strategically and economically critical Indian facility has been explicitly named by Pakistan’s top military leadership as a potential target. Munir justified this by stating that he had authorised a social media message featuring a Quranic verse and a photo of Mukesh Ambani, Reliance's chairman, during recent hostilities “to show them what we will do the next time”.





In addition to targeting economic assets, Munir issued a chilling warning related to the Indus Waters Treaty. He vowed missile strikes on Indian dams if the treaty remains suspended, stating that Pakistan would wait for India to construct a dam and then destroy it with ten missiles. This remark was made to an audience of about 120 Pakistani diaspora members without allowing phones or electronic devices, making it a closed-door, sensitive declaration.





Munir’s speech mixed nationalistic rhetoric, urging overseas Pakistanis to intensify their support for Pakistan, and he articulated Pakistan’s strategic diplomatic posture by emphasising Pakistan’s ability to balance rival powers and take “masterclasses” in diplomacy.





He referenced Pakistan’s foundation on the Kalimah (Islamic declaration of faith) as a source of divine blessing and natural resource wealth. He also commented on India-US tensions, suggesting Pakistan holds a unique diplomatic position amidst global rivalries.





The broader context of Munir's rhetoric is a significant escalation in Pakistan's military posture under his leadership, reflecting a more aggressive stance than his predecessor. Pakistani military spokespeople have asserted Munir’s intent to deepen strikes into India if military escalation occurs, with a marked risk appetite evident in his statements and actions. This confrontational approach comes amid ongoing security tensions, including recent terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir and disputes over water and terrorism.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs condemned Munir's statements as "nuclear sabre-rattling" and an irresponsible act on foreign soil, reaffirming that India would not succumb to nuclear blackmail and would safeguard its national security. The MEA highlighted concerns over Pakistan's nuclear command and control integrity, underlining the destabilising impact of such inflammatory rhetoric on regional peace.





Media and defence analysts have widely criticised Munir’s statements. A former Pentagon analyst likened him to “Osama bin Laden in a suit,” underscoring the dangerousness of his nuclear and militant threats from a military leadership perspective.





These threats contribute to heightened India-Pakistan tensions and global concern about the potential for conflict escalation in South Asia.





Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has publicly and explicitly threatened to target India’s critical economic infrastructure, namely the Jamnagar refinery, and warned of missile strikes on dams related to the Indus Waters Treaty dispute. His statements signify a marked escalation in Pakistan’s military rhetoric, calling for increased vigilance from India and concern among international observers regarding the stability of the region.





Based On ET News Report







