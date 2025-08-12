



India is actively engaged in defence talks with the United States focused on fast-tracking the delivery of General Electric (GE) F404 engines for its indigenous TEJAS MK-1A light combat aircraft.





After experiencing delays of over a year, India has received two F404 engines so far, with a third scheduled for delivery this month. GE has committed to supplying one engine per month initially, increasing to two engines monthly from October onward.





This acceleration aims to support the production and induction of the initial 99 TEJAS MK-1A fighters ordered by India.





Alongside this, India is finalizing a follow-on order for an additional 97 TEJAS MK-1A fighters, with the corresponding F404 engine procurement deal expected to be signed by the end of August. This expansion underscores India's commitment to enhancing its air force capabilities amid the planned retirement of older MiG squadrons and the projected decrease in fighter squadron strength to 29.





Further technical negotiations are underway concerning the procurement of more advanced F414 engines from the US, intended for powering next-generation aircraft such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the TEJAS MK-2. These talks have concluded their technical phase, with final agreements anticipated in the coming months.





Despite recent geopolitical tensions, including a significant tariff hike by then US President Donald Trump, imposing a 50% duty on Indian imports due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil, India has maintained its defence procurement momentum with the US.





Government sources have publicly dismissed reports that India would pause or cancel defence deals with the US, calling such claims "false and fabricated." Ongoing discussions also cover other major defence acquisitions, including talks for six additional P-8I maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Navy and deliberations around the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program.





The Indian Air Force has reportedly recommended the French Rafale, already in its inventory, for the MRFA, though alternatives such as the Russian Su-35, other US fighters, and Swedish models are also under consideration. Notably, the US F-35 fighter jet has not been indicated as a contender.





India's broader defence strategy aligns with its Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative, prioritizing indigenous aircraft development while selectively supplementing its fleet through foreign acquisitions to address capability gaps. Accelerated procurement efforts, intensified further following Operation Sindoor, reflect India's focus on maintaining operational readiness and modernizing its air combat capabilities effectively.





India’s defence talks with the US are marked by significant progress on engine deliveries for the TEJAS MK-1A fighters, near-finalization of a substantial follow-on order, steady negotiations for future engine supplies for next-generation aircraft, and continued cooperation despite tariff-related trade tensions. These developments highlight the strategic and resilient nature of Indo-US defence relations amidst evolving geopolitical and economic challenges.





Based On India Today Report







