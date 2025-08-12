



Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in 2025, the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), a six-decade-old water-sharing agreement brokered by the World Bank in 1960, has been thrown into uncertainty.

Following the horrible terror attack on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir—allegedly carried out by a Pakistan-based militant group—India suspended the treaty on April 23, 2025, citing national security concerns and accusing Pakistan of supporting state-sponsored terrorism. This marked an unprecedented move, as the treaty had previously withstood multiple wars and diplomatic crises without suspension.

India's suspension effectively put the treaty "in abeyance," halting the normal functioning of transboundary water cooperation. Immediate actions included stopping water flow on the Chenab River from the Baglihar Dam and flushing the reservoirs of Salal and Baglihar projects off-season, violating treaty provisions and without notifying Pakistan.

The Indian government portrayed this as a "short-term punitive measure." While India gained greater flexibility over the usage and control of western rivers (Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus), it also stopped sharing flood data with Pakistan and denied Pakistani officials site visit rights for hydroelectric projects, further straining relations.



Pakistan reacted strongly to these developments, branding India's suspension as an "act of war." Senior Pakistani leaders, including military chief Asim Munir and politician Bilawal Bhutto, issued nuclear and war threats in response to India's decisions.

Against this backdrop of war-mongering rhetoric, Pakistan's Foreign Office issued a formal plea urging India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Water Treaty. Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the treaty's full implementation and welcomed the recent Court of Arbitration's interpretation concerning criteria for India's new run-of-river hydropower projects on the western rivers. This request came despite the intense political and military rhetoric surrounding the dispute, highlighting the critical importance both countries place on the treaty for water security.



Based On A NDTV Report







