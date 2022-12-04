



New Delhi: Amid China’s ‘agreement violation’ blames pertaining the 18th edition of Indo-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ underway in Uttarakhand’s Auli, Ministry of External Affairs on December 1 said that China need to reflect and think about its own breach on 1993.





Addressing a Press Conference, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “These exercises have nothing to do with 1993 and 1996 agreements. Chinese side needs to reflect and think about its own breach on 1993. These exercise has no veto from third country,” Arindam Bagchi said.







