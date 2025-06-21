



Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat has publicly commended Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump.





In an exclusive interview with Geo News at King’s College, London, Dulat described the luncheon between Munir and Trump as a significant breakthrough for Pakistan, noting the event’s importance in the context of US-Pakistan relations. He congratulated both Munir and the people of Pakistan, emphasizing that such high-level engagements are rare and represent a major diplomatic achievement for Islamabad.





Dulat used the occasion to advocate for further diplomatic overtures, suggesting that Munir should now visit India and meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, followed by a visit to Amritsar. Drawing on historical precedent, Dulat recalled Modi’s 2015 visit to Pakistan to attend the wedding of Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter, arguing that such gestures can help soften entrenched hardlines.





He stressed that, given the current frozen state of India-Pakistan relations—especially after the recent four-day conflict—initiatives from either side could pave the way for improved ties. Dulat remarked, “Someone needs to bowl first. Imran Khan is in jail. The Field Marshal or Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can do that”.





The former intelligence chief highlighted the significance of Munir’s over two-hour luncheon at the White House, which included a visit to the Cabinet Room and the Oval Office. Dulat described this as a “major development” and urged that if such meetings can happen in Washington, they should also be possible in Delhi. He expressed hope that Munir’s engagement with Trump could serve as a model for India and Pakistan to resume direct dialogue.





Dulat also reflected on his personal experiences, noting that he is the only Indian intelligence chief to have visited Pakistan four times post-retirement, between 2010 and 2012. He praised Pakistani hospitality and recounted his friendship with former ISI chief General Asad Durrani, underscoring the potential for personal relationships to bridge divides.





Addressing the recent conflict, Dulat acknowledged that while there is no direct evidence linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam terror attack, suspicion remains strong in India. He described India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor—targeted strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir—as a necessary, measured response, but reiterated his belief that war between India and Pakistan must be avoided.





Dulat advocated for direct talks between the two countries, emphasizing that diplomatic engagement is the only viable path forward.





AS Dulat’s remarks reflect a pragmatic and hopeful approach to India-Pakistan relations. He views Munir’s US visit as an opportunity for further diplomatic progress and calls for reciprocal gestures to thaw bilateral ties, stressing the importance of dialogue and peaceful engagement between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Based On ANI Report







