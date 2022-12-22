



Washington: US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman on Wednesday (local time) met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Department of State and discussed Pakistan's continuing efforts to recover from devastating floods and expressed condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent terrorist attacks.





"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed Pakistan's continuing efforts to recover from devastating floods and noted the upcoming January 9 International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva," said US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.





Bilawal had earlier urged the world to continue to help Pakistann recover from devastating floods ahead of a United Nations conference next month to mobilise funding.





Pakistan is facing an economic crisis with reserves covering one month of imports, a dollar shortage and a delay in its loan program with the International Monetary Fund. Investors are still concerned about the nation's debt, with long-term dollar bonds continuing to trade at distressed levels despite the payment of a USD 1 billion bond this month.





Sherman also expressed condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent terrorist attacks, saying they were committed to strengthening counterterrorism cooperation between the two nations.





The law-and-order situation in KP has gone south over the last few weeks as an increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security forces and high-profile political personalities.





According to a report published in The News, the police are on high alert across the province after the recent spike in attacks in areas including Peshawar, southern districts, and the Mardan region.





The publication cited a source as saying, "Apart from the police, senior politicians have complained of receiving threats. The houses of some of them have also come under grenade attack."





The wave of terrorist attacks has risen across the province in the last few months, the report said.





At least 118 terrorist incidents were reported in KP from mid-August till the last week of November, according to official numbers.





At least 26 policemen, 12 personnel of other law enforcement agencies and 17 civilians were killed in terror incidents across the KP. Moreover, 18 policemen, 10 civilians, and 37 law enforcement agencies personnel suffered injuries in these attacks, reported Geo News.





The two leaders also spoke about economic, energy and environmental cooperation.





The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the Taliban's 'deplorable' decision to further restrict women's and girls' access to education as well as efforts to hold the Taliban to its commitments regarding the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, said Price.





The Deputy Secretary also highlighted the United States' strong support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal war of aggression.





Incidentally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a surprise visit to the US, his first foreign trip since the war began in February with Russia.







