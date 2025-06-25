



In a dramatic and historic turn in New York City politics, former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded defeat to Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary for mayor on June 24, 2025. Cuomo, who had been attempting a political comeback after resigning as governor in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations, acknowledged Mamdani's victory during his election night speech, stating, "Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won." Cuomo praised Mamdani's campaign for its impact, particularly in energizing young voters and inspiring a broad grassroots movement across the city.





Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist and state assembly member from Queens, led the first-choice votes with approximately 44 percent, while Cuomo trailed at about 36 percent, according to preliminary counts with over 90 percent of ballots tallied.





The race, which featured 11 Democratic candidates, is being decided through New York City's ranked choice voting system, requiring a candidate to surpass 50 percent to claim outright victory. While the final outcome awaits the full tabulation of ranked-choice ballots and the counting of mail-in and provisional votes, Cuomo’s concession signals a likely win for Mamdani.





Mamdani’s campaign, marked by a progressive agenda, resonated with voters concerned about the city's affordability crisis. His platform includes policies such as freezing rents, providing free buses, universal childcare, and establishing city-run grocery stores, all funded by increased taxes on corporations and the wealthy.





His message attracted significant support from young and progressive voters, as well as endorsements from high-profile figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and the New York Working Families Party. Mamdani also forged cross-endorsement deals with fellow candidates, further consolidating the progressive vote.





If elected in the general election, Mamdani would become New York City's first Muslim and Indian-American mayor, as well as the first Ugandan-born and third Muslim member of the State Assembly to hold such a prominent office. His candidacy has become a rallying point for those opposed to Cuomo’s return to politics, with many progressives uniting under the banner "Don't rank Cuomo" in the ranked choice system.





Despite conceding, Cuomo hinted at a possible independent run in the November general election, referencing the formation of a new party and his ongoing consideration of how best to serve the city and the Democratic Party. The incumbent mayor, Eric Adams, did not participate in the Democratic primary and is running as an independent, adding further complexity to the upcoming general election.





This primary result marks a significant shift in New York City’s political landscape, reflecting a growing appetite for progressive leadership and signalling potential changes in the direction of the Democratic Party both locally and nationally.





Based On ANI Report







