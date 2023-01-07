



The 14th edition of Aero India-2023, which is to take place in February, is receiving strong interest from companies, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced.





According to an MoD release, 550+ companies have registered through the official website, with officials confident that the numbers will increase further.





An additional hall that was opened on December 31, 2022, has also been booked, MoD officials said. The Ambassadors’ of Friendly Foreign Countries are also anticipated to be briefed in New Delhi on January 9, 2023, during a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





Aero India is expected to feature strong participation from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU) and Indian private sector defence firms and start-ups, and foreign OEMs. The air show will highlight indigenous developments in the aerospace and defence sector.







