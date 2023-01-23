



Itanagar: During a visit to the eastern Army command's headquarters on Saturday, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande conducted a thorough assessment of India's military readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.





Senior commanders of the command with its headquarters in Kolkata, according to officials, briefed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on a variety of operational issues, including force deployment.





Nearly six weeks had passed since an Indian and Chinese soldier confrontation at the LAC in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh when General Pande visited the key command.





The LAC in the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors is under the control of the Eastern Command.





According to the Army, General Pande thanked the officials and soldiers for upholding the highest levels of professionalism and devotion to duty.





"General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited HQ #EasternCommand #Kolkata and was briefed on operational preparedness & prevailing security situation. #COAS interacted with the officers & troops and appreciated them for high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty," the Army tweeted.





After forces from the two countries engaged in combat along the LAC in Yangtse in the Tawang region on December 9, tensions between India and China have recently increased.





On December 13, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in Parliament that Chinese troops attempted to "unilaterally" change the status quo in the Yangtse area, but that the Indian Army's robust and resolute response forced them to retire.





General Pande stated on January 12 that the situation along the Chinese border is "stable" but "unpredictable" and that Indian forces are appropriately stationed to handle any emergencies.







