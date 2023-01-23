



Heartfelt Homage from IDN to our Hero Shri Air Marshal Harjeet Singh Arora. May his soul rest in peace





Former Vice chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Harjeet Singh Arora passed away in Army Research & Referral Hospital, Delhi where he was undergoing treatment. He was 61 & had superannuated on June 30, 2021. His funeral would be held at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantt tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NcM6Smm8cH — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023





