



ITANAGAR: India is a country that believes war brings no good and seeks to avoid it till the last moment.





This was stated by union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.





Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said that India always wants to maintain cordial relations with all its neighbouring countries.





However, the defence minister said that India does not hesitate to go to war if it is provoked.





India has every kind of capability to face any situation, said Rajnath Singh in Arunachal Pradesh.





“India is a country, which never encourages war and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours. This is our philosophy inherited from Lord Rama and from the teachings of Lord Buddha,” said Rajnath Singh in Arunachal Pradesh.





“The country has every capability to face any kind of situation if provoked,” he added.





The union defence minister made this statement while inaugurating the strategically important Siyom Bridge in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.





He also launched 27 other infrastructure projects built by the border roads organisation (BRO) in Arunachal Pradesh.





“The world is witnessing a number of conflicts today. India has always been against war. It is our policy,” said Rajnath Singh in Arunachal Pradesh.





“We do not believe in war, but if it is forced upon us, we will fight. We are ensuring that the nation is protected from all threats. Our Armed Forces are ready and it is heartening to see that the BRO is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with them,” Singh said.





Notably, troopers of the Indian armed forces clashed with Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.





Both sides were involved with a few soldiers suffering minor injuries.





At least six Indian troops were injured.





“Both sides immediately disengaged from the area,” the Indian army said.





Commanders from both sides had held a meeting immediately after “to restore peace and tranquillity”.





Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, who addressed lawmakers in Parliament, said the encounter started when Chinese troops “encroached into Indian territory” and “unilaterally tried to change the status quo” along the disputed border near the Yangtse area in Arunachal Pradesh.





He said the Indian solders responded with firmness and prevented the Chinese army from “transgressing into our territory”, and forced them to return to their posts.







