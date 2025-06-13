Representation





India is poised to make a significant leap in military technology with the imminent launch of the Extended Trajectory-Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile (ET-LDHCM), developed under the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) classified Project Vishnu. This missile is engineered to transform India’s strategic capabilities, particularly in the context of its security environment vis-à-vis China and Pakistan, by enabling rapid, precise, and deep strikes into adversary territory.





The ET-LDHCM is a product of advanced indigenous technology, featuring a scramjet engine that allows it to sustain hypersonic speeds of up to Mach 8 (approximately 11,000 km/h) for extended durations. This velocity, combined with its ability to fly at low altitudes and perform mid-flight manoeuvres, makes it nearly impossible for current radar and air defence systems to intercept. The missile boasts a range of 1,500 kilometres and can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads weighing between 1,000 and 2,000 kg, providing India with versatile options for strategic missions.





Operational flexibility is a key feature of the ET-LDHCM. It is designed for launch from land, air, or sea platforms, significantly expanding India’s tactical and strategic reach. Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, which follow predictable trajectories, the ET-LDHCM’s ability to hug terrain and alter its course mid-flight enhances its survivability and effectiveness against high-value targets such as enemy infrastructure, command centres, and naval assets.





The missile’s construction employs heat- and oxidation-resistant materials, enabling it to withstand extreme temperatures exceeding 2,000°C during hypersonic flight. This durability ensures reliable performance even in harsh operational environments, including exposure to seawater and intense sunlight.





Strategically, the induction of the ET-LDHCM will place India among an elite group of nations—namely the United States, China, and Russia—that possess operational hypersonic missile technology. This advancement is expected to shift the regional balance of power and bolster India’s deterrence posture, providing a credible counter to evolving threats in Asia.





Beyond its military applications, the development of hypersonic technology under Project Vishnu has broader implications. It is anticipated to drive innovation in aerospace, satellite launches, and disaster relief operations. The project has also catalysed participation from Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), fostering domestic industry growth and generating employment opportunities.





The ET-LDHCM represents a transformative milestone for India’s defence sector, combining cutting-edge propulsion, materials science, and strategic versatility. Its successful deployment is expected to significantly enhance India’s military capabilities and influence the geopolitical landscape of the region.





