



Pakistan has officially stated that it has not received any request from Iran for military assistance amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.





The Pakistani government, through Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, reiterated its clear and transparent position of providing full moral support to Iran while strongly condemning the aggression against the Islamic Republic.





Khan emphasized that Iran has the right to defend itself under the United Nations Charter. Additionally, no request has been made by Iran for asylum to be provided to Iranian refugees in Pakistan, which shares a border with Iran.





Pakistan expressed grave concern over the situation in Iran and condemned the Israeli attacks, particularly those targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, describing such actions as blatant violations of international laws and IAEA safeguards.





The Pakistani government advocates for a negotiated resolution to the Iran-Israel conflict to prevent further escalation and regional instability. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in telephonic discussions with the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, highlighting the dangerous consequences of Israeli actions against Iran for the broader region and beyond.





Furthermore, Pakistan has been actively assisting in the evacuation of its nationals from Iran, with the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran and consulates in Mashhad and Zahedan facilitating the safe return of approximately 3,000 Pakistanis so far.





Pakistan maintains a firm stance of moral and diplomatic support for Iran, condemns Israeli aggression, denies any military assistance requests from Iran, and calls for peaceful diplomatic solutions to the conflict while ensuring the safety of its citizens in the region.



