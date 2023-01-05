



Microsoft and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Thursday established a partnership to support the development of space technology businesses in the nation.





The space tech startups picked by ISRO will be included in the Microsoft for Entrepreneurs Founders Hub platform through this partnership, which supports startups at every step of their development, from ideas to unicorns.





“ISRO’s collaboration with Microsoft will greatly benefit space tech startups in their analysis and processing of vast amounts of satellite data for various applications, using cutting-edge methods like AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning,” said S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO.





Indian founders of space-tech startups will have free access to the tech tools and services they need to launch and manage their companies through the “Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub.” This provides access to the best developer and productivity tools available, such as Microsoft 365, GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio Enterprise, and Power BI, as well as technical support to create and scale on Azure.





“Through our technology tools, platforms and mentorship opportunities, we are deeply committed to empowering space tech start-ups in the country to drive cutting edge innovation and accelerate scientific discovery,” said Anant Maheshwari, President, of Microsoft India.





Microsoft will also support space tech entrepreneurs through mentoring in a variety of fields, including cloud computing, product and design, funding, and sales and marketing. Additionally, the tech giant said founders will have access to Microsoft Learn for customised startup-centric training content and programmes to aid in their efforts to interact with the business community and potential clients.





Additionally, Microsoft and ISRO will provide thought leadership and knowledge-sharing workshops for start-ups with professionals in the space business. The space industry has been made available to private players by the government. In the space tech industry, the nation is home to more than 100 active start-ups.







