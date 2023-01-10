

Normally, it’s a strict no for development works during winter as the city is at its freezing point, but exceptions are made by the centre this year due to the likelihood of Srinagar hosting a G20 event.

The union territory Jammu and Kashmir is prepping up in advance to host one of the G20 events in Srinagar city in May this year.

According to media reports, the youth 20 inception meeting in April will be held in Leh and Srinagar is likely to host a tourism working group meeting in the last week of May.





However, the dates for the same are yet to be fixed.





Jammu and Kashmir’s administration is gearing up the city for the major event which will surely boost tourism in Kashmir, subsequently clearing the misgivings about the situation in the valley, said the divisional commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang Kundbarao Pole.





Meanwhile, winter is making it difficult for the city to prepare, as all major roads and areas are being repaired but will get ready before the event, he added.





Development work of Srinagar city is at full speed with the focus on completion of the road and drainage project, he said





Hosting the G20 meeting will be a "moment of pride" for Kashmir, as it’s the first of the union territory, the officer said.





Meanwhile, almost 215 meetings will be held during India’s G20 presidency, covering 56 locations across the country.





The country’s special invitee guests will include, Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE.





Other guests in line, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States — and the European Union.







