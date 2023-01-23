



Kashmiri Pandits working under the Prime Ministers Reconstruction Plan (PMRP) will be provided accommodation in these flats





The Jammu and Kashmir Government has started making many such transit accommodations for the Kashmiri Pandits in Various districts of Kashmir Valley.





Jammu and Kashmir government today inaugurated a 930-flat accommodation for migrant Kashmiri Pandits. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, laid the foundation stone of Transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandit Employees in Zewan area of Srinagar.





"We have inaugurated a 930 flat-type transit accommodation for the migrant Kashmiri Pandits. Earlier, there was a time when land was not available for the construction of flats for the migrant Kashmiri Pandits. Majority of migrant KP employees working under PMRP are from Srinagar and this accommodation is for all those KP's,'' said Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.





The government says that these accommodations are for security and protection of the Kashmiri Pandits. "We have taken up similar projects in many parts of the Kashmir Valley. Security concerns and measures for protection of KPs have been taken care of well," said Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.





Sinha also said that for promotions, non-gazetted migrant KP posts have been referred to Public Service Commission (PSC) for making them gazetted cadres.







