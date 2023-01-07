A Chinese worker in hospital after a terror attack in Pakistan





Gilgit-Baltistan: The Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee, comprising high-ranking civil and military officials on Thursday decided to enhance the security of Chinese citizens working in Gilgit-Baltistan, reported The Dawn.





The committee also decided to develop a comprehensive communication strategy to counter misinformation and disinformation in the media that might lead to a law and order situation.





The meeting was chaired by GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, according to a press release issued by the GB chief secretary's office.





In the meeting, it was decided to increase vigilance to ensure the security of Chinese officials and personnel working on a number of projects in the region under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.





The meeting according to The Dawn, was attended by FCNA Commander Major General Kashif Khalil, GB Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, GB IGP Saeed Wazir, Secretary Home Iqbal Hussain Khan, GB Scouts DG, Military Intelligence and ISI sector commanders and Intelligence Bureau's deputy DG.





The committee reviewed the region's existing security environment and resolved to ensure peace and stability. During the meeting, it was also decided to reactivate the National Action Plan (NAP) and ensure its enforcement in letter and spirit.





The meeting was told that the federal government has taken up the issue of capacity building and reinforcement of the police in general and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).





Concerns were expressed over the delay in reaching out to the Centre and officials were directed to take up the matter at the highest level as the CTD was "an essential component" in the fight against terrorism.





A new study that measures Beijing's expanding global sway has revealed that Pakistan is the country which is most influenced by China, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.





The China Index, a database relaunched on December 8 by DoubleThink Labs, a Taiwan-based research organization has ranked Pakistan atop a list of 82 other nations around the world and said that its links and dependency on China with regard to foreign and domestic policy, technology, and the economy make it particularly susceptible to Chinese influence.







