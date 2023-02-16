



Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for domestic manufacture and supply of its LORA (Long Range Artillery) weapon system for the Indian triservice.





The MoU was signed at the Aero India 2023, which is being Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.





The state-of-the-art strategic weapon system will be manufactured by BEL, as the prime contractor, based on the workshare arrangement with IAI, the company said in a statement on Thursday (16 February).





BEL said that the MoU is an outcome of the growing partnership between India and Israel in the field of high technology strategic defence systems, and is in line with the Modi government’s Make in India initiative for major weapon systems.





Developed by IAI’s MALAM division, LORA is a sea-to-ground and ground-to-ground system which comprises a long-range ballistic missile, a unique launcher, a command and control system, and a ground/marine support system.





The LORA system provides ballistic assault capabilities for multiple ranges - 90 km to 430 km - with a precision level of 10 meters circular error probable (CEP).





The missile can be launched within minutes from unprepared positions.





Any target whose location is known within the range of the missile can be attacked and destroyed within less than 10 minutes from the launch decision.





The LORA is stored in a sealed canister, enabling very low maintenance costs.







