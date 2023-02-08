



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said that indigenous defence production and manufacturing ecosystem has played a key role in the current transformation of the Indian armed forces into a strong and powerful force in recent times.





Gen Chauhan was addressing a gathering of private defence production and manufacturing sector stakeholders during the MSME Defence Expo 2023 organised by NIBE Limited at Chakan.





He said “ The common citizens including me believe in a strong-armed nation. Post-independence during the Amritkaal period, this desire was much stronger. Our attention goes towards the armed forces, its equipment, capabilities, history, accomplishments and heroic deeds. Behind the armed forces is the defence ecosystem which makes the armed forces strong and proud.”





“The stakeholders don’t wear uniforms like us but are committed to the development of the nation. This silent majority has played a key role in making the country’s armed forces strong,” he said.





“Stress was also given on Make in India and defence manufacturing was open to the private sector. The defence manufacturing sector has proved that India is poised to become a global power. If we have to make the country self-reliant then the whole nation has to be taken on board. The defence research institutions, armed forces, private industry, entrepreneurs and all the stakeholders must come together where more focus should be given to cutting edge research and quality enhancement during this time of Amrit Kaal,” he added.





Stressing the close cooperation between the government and the private sector, he said “I urge the manufacturing sector to work together with the armed forces and manufacture quality and competitive products.”





As many as 37 MSME companies participated in the expo where missile launchers, land bridge equipment, cranes, trucks, drones, naval structures, electric vehicles, modern guns and ammunition, etc and military combat equipment were put on display.





Minister of State Ajay Bhat and vice-admiral Satish Kumar Ghormade, deputy chief of naval staff addressed the gathering virtually.