



New Delhi: The Government has worked out the Mission Mode (MM) projects of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). As on date, DRDO is working on 55 MM Projects for a total sanctioned cost of Rs 73,942.82 crore, said Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in Lok Sabha.





He further added, These are in the area of Decoys, Nuclear Defence Technologies, Air Independent Propulsion (AIP), Combat Suite, Propulsion System, Air Droppable Container, Torpedo, Fighter Aircraft, Cruise Missile, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, AEW&C Aircraft System, Gas Turbine Engine, Assault Rifle, Warhead, Light Machine Gun, Rocket, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Infantry Combat Vehicle Command, Ordnance Disposal System, Tactical Radios, EW Systems, Radars, Life Support System, Geographical Information System, Surface to Air Missile, Anti-ship Missile, anti-Airfield Weapon, Glide Bomb, Simulator etc.







