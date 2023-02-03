



CDS chairs high-level security meeting in Jammu a day after govt tutor linked to three blasts held





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, chaired a high-level security meeting here, officials said on Friday. The meeting was attended by Udhampur-based northern Army commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh among others, they said.





Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh and General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based 16 Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain and General Officer Commanding 26 Infantry division Major General Gaurav Gautam also attended the meeting, they said.





The Chief of Defence Staff visited forward areas and hinterland formations in Kashmir on the first day of his visit and was briefed about the security situation by field officers.





On his arrival in Jammu this morning, General Chauhan was received by Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jammu, Air Commodore G S Bhullar, officials said.





"#CDS Gen Anil Chauhan accompanied by #ArmyCdrNC, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi arrived at Jammu. The CDS chaired a high level security meeting attended by #ArmyCdrNC, DGP @JmuKmrPolice Shri Dilbag Singh, ADGP JKP, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain GOC 16 Corps & GOC 26 Infantry Div," tweeted A Bharat Bhushan Babu, principal spokesperson of the Defence Ministry.





Officials said General Chauhan later returned to Delhi after visiting Nagrota cantonment.







