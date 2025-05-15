



The Indian government has revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, a Turkish ground handling firm, with immediate effect due to national security concerns.





This decision was made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and comes in the wake of escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Turkey, particularly after Turkey openly supported Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent 'Operation Sindoor'.





Celebi Airport Services was responsible for ground handling operations at nine major Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Cochin, and Kannur. The company managed critical functions such as passenger services, cargo and postal services, load control, flight operations, and warehouse management, handling up to 70% of ground operations at Mumbai airport alone.





The revocation of security clearance is rooted in concerns over national security, especially after evidence emerged of Turkish-origin unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) being used by Pakistan during recent border escalations. Indian authorities cited "concrete evidence of hostile technologies" being exploited against India, intensifying scrutiny of foreign entities with access to sensitive airport operations.





Additionally, the move reflects a broader realignment in India's foreign policy. In response to Turkey's deepening alliance with Pakistan-marked by military cooperation and diplomatic support on issues like Kashmir-India has sought to strengthen ties with Turkey's regional adversaries such as Greece, Armenia, and Cyprus, and has encouraged domestic boycotts of Turkish products and services.





With Celebi's exit, other ground handling companies like AISATS and Bird Group are expected to temporarily take over its responsibilities at affected airports, while new tenders may be issued to fill the operational gap.





The cancellation of Celebi's security clearance is a direct consequence of heightened security concerns, Turkey's strategic alignment with Pakistan, and India's broader diplomatic recalibration in the region.





