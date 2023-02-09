



To support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts in Turkey that have left thousands dead and several thousand missing, NDRF has requested Garuda Aerospace to provide their DGCA approved drones for disaster management operations





Garuda Aerospace will deploy their Droni Drone for surveillance in the most affected areas to identify where victims could be trapped under rubble piles and a modified Kisan Drone which will carry payloads that will help transport emergency medicines, supplies and food for victims, Garuda Aerospace Founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.





“Garuda Aerospace has always stepped up during crises and has created massive impact by deploying drones for various emergency situations. Given the current situation in Turkey, Garuda Aerospace is deploying drones to support the ongoing rescue and relief operations. As a citizen of India, I’m humbled to support the NDRF in times of need,” he said.





Earlier, Garuda Aerospace deployed drones for rescue and relief operations to Chamoli glacier burst at Uttarakhand and played a huge role by supporting the locust control operation in Rajasthan, Jayaprakash said..





Garuda Aerospace used emergency drones to deliver medicine and vaccinations to hospitals during the pandemic by partnering with Swiggy, he said.





Garuda drones have also helped a mountaineer rappel down a hill and have rescued a trekker. Garuda’s White Knight drones delivered medicines and vaccinations in Bengaluru hospitals for ISRO in 2021, Jayaprakash said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi simultaneously flagged 100 Kisan drones in 100 villages across India with live tracking, data collection, and processing, he said.





Garuda Aerospace has been the preferred drone partner for NDRF since the pandemic and equipped with 400 drones and over 500 pilots across 84 cities, Garuda Aerospace is equipped to support different emergencies, Jayapakash said.





Former captain of India’s national cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni unveiled a camera drone called Droni at The Global Drone Expo in Chennai and became the firm’s Brand Ambassador as well.







