Amid philanthropist-financier George Soros' attack on the Modi government for the Adani-Hindenburg crisis, there has been a new revelation. French NGO Sherpa Association, which filed a corruption accusation with France's national financial prosecutor in 2018 against the 36-aircraft Rafale contract with India is backed by Open Society Foundations. It was founded by Soros in 1984.





"We filed a complaint with the national financial prosecutor's office in Paris in order to clarify the conditions surrounding the sale of 36 Rafale plane by #Dassault Aviation to India in 2016," Sherpa Association tweeted on November 23, 2018.





According to Sherpa, their complaint alleging "possible acts of corruption" was prompted by an article by the French investigative website Mediapart.





Sherpa Association lists George Soros' Foundations as one of its five benefactors in a statement.





As per George Soros' Open Society Foundations, the staff strives to "help promote the values of justice, democracy, and human rights" in over 120 nations worldwide.





Soros said on Thursday, ahead of the 2023 Munich Security Conference, that PM Modi "must answer questions" before foreign investors and Parliament about allegations of fraud and market manipulation against the billionaire's enterprises.





Soros, who has an estimated net worth of $.8.5 billion, believes that the recent turmoil in Gautam Adani's business empire, which has sparked a punishing stock market selloff and shaken investor confidence in India as an investment opportunity, may pave the way for a democratic revival in the country.





Union minister Smriti Irani slammed billionaire-philanthropist George Soros for his comments on the Adani-Hindenburg scandal and the Narendra Modi government.





A three-judge Supreme Court bench denied a petition seeking an investigation into the India-France deal for 36 Rafale fighter planes. The panel, which was chaired by former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said there was no commercial favouritism and occasion to "seriously mistrust the decision-making process".





On November 14, 2019, the Supreme Court again denied all petitions seeking a reconsideration of its Rafale decision.





As per the French investigative website Mediapart, a French judge has been selected to conduct a "very sensitive" court investigation into alleged "corruption and favouritism" in the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale fighter jet sale with India.





This report prompted the Congress to request that the Narendra Modi government establish a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Rafale purchase.







