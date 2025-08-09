



Nine Indian Air Force (IAF) officers, including fighter pilots, have been awarded the Vir Chakra, India’s third highest wartime gallantry medal, for their exceptional bravery and precision in Operation Sindoor.





These officers played key roles in striking terrorist group headquarters located in Muridke and Bahawalpur in Pakistan, as well as targeting crucial Pakistan military assets.





This operation was launched on May 7, 2025, as a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The strikes targeted nine terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists and significantly degrading terrorist infrastructure.





Among the Vir Chakra recipients are four Group Captains—Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Manish Arora, Animesh Patni, and Kunal Kalra; one Wing Commander, Joy Chandra; three Squadron Leaders, Sarthak Kumar, Siddhant Singh, Rizwan Malik; and one Flight Lieutenant, Aarshveer Singh Thakur.





Their courageous actions and precision in air operations were pivotal in achieving operational success. Apart from the Vir Chakra awards, the government also conferred one Shaurya Chakra and 26 Vayu Sena medals to other air warriors who displayed gallantry during the operation.





During the conflict, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amarpreet Singh revealed that Indian forces successfully shot down at least six Pakistani aircraft and inflicted damage on several F-16s, showcasing the tactical finesse and combat readiness of the IAF pilots.





The operations included precision strikes on nine terrorist facilities and key military radar sites. The retaliatory exchanges also involved Pakistan launching drone strikes, which were effectively countered by Indian air defence systems, including the indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile system, Pechora, and OSA-AK missile platforms. The Indian Army's air defence units supported the IAF by deploying a range of air defence weaponry to secure Indian airspace and critical infrastructure.





The operation was a coordinated tri-services mission involving the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, executed with high synergy and efficiency. Beyond the immediate tactical success, Operation Sindoor reaffirmed India's regional dominance and sent a strong message discouraging cross-border terrorism.





In total, 36 air warriors were recognised for their outstanding contributions in the operation. The gallantry awards exemplify the courage, professionalism, and dedication of the Indian Air Force personnel who executed complex air strikes with precision and effectiveness under challenging conditions.





Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to the Indian armed forces' strategic capability, operational readiness, and commitment to national security. It not only neutralised threats but also showcased exemplary jointness among the military branches, contributing to a significant Indian military success in a volatile regional scenario.





Agencies







